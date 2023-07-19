Russia Showed Endurance, Tolerance When Extending Grain Deal - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia showed miracles of endurance and tolerance when it extended the Black Sea Grain Initiative in past, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Russia showed miracles of endurance and tolerance when it extended the Black Sea Grain Initiative in past, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"This deal was concluded exactly a year ago, on July 22, 2022. And it, this deal, well, the so-called deal, was extended more than once. The last time was in May of this year for the period up to July 17 inclusive. We extended this deal again and again and, by extending, showed simply miracles of endurance and patience, tolerance," Putin said at a government meeting, adding that the West did everything to undermine the initiative.

Putin also said that Russia sees obstacles even when it wants to donate fertilizers to poor nations.

"Of the 262,000 tonnes of products blocked in European ports, only two batches were sent," Putin said.

According to the president, the West undermined the essence of the grain deal.

"Initially, the essence, the meaning of the grain deal had a colossal humanitarian significance. The West completely undermined and wronged this essence. Instead of helping countries in need, the West used the grain deal for political blackmail, and besides, as I said, made it a tool for enriching transnational corporations, speculators in the global grain market," Putin said.