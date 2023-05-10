Russia Showing Constructive Approach at Black Sea Grain Deal Talks - Source

UrduPoint.com

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russia is showing a constructive approach at the talks on the Black Sea grain deal, a source familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin earlier said a high-level meeting on the grain deal will be held in Istanbul in a four-party format on May 10-11.

"Quite constructive," the source said when asked about the Russian delegation's position at the talks.

According to the source, Moscow is "waiting for the fulfillment of the conditions for Russian exports, which were earlier negotiated with the UN."

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative is an integral part of a package agreement. The second part - the Russia-UN memorandum, designed for three years - envisions the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers, the reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures. Moscow says this part of the package agreement has not been implemented yet.

