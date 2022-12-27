UrduPoint.com

Russia Showing Power To Oppose West In Military, Economic Terms - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Russia Showing Power to Oppose West in Military, Economic Terms - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Russia shows power for a long confrontation with Kiev and the West both in the military sphere and in the economy, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

Russia demonstrates its determination and power for a long-term confrontation not only with Ukraine, but also with the United States and the rest of the West both militarily and economically, the Global Times newspaper said. In 2023, Russia can take decisive action to resolve the conflict, according to the news outlet.

However, Chinese analysts said that further escalation of the Ukrainian conflict can be expected next year.

Cui Heng, an assistant research fellow from the Center for Russian Studies of East China Normal University, said that US politicians are under the influence of so-called "political correctness," that is why they will not change their "tough stance against Russia," the newspaper said.

If Washington tries to take action to put an end to the conflict, it can lead to an "all-out conflict" between Russia and the US, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and tv commentator, said as quoted by the Global Times.

It is also expected that in 2023, the deteriorating economic situation and changing public opinion may weaken the Western support support for Kiev.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their financial and military support of Kiev. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov having stressed that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

