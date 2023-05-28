UrduPoint.com

Russia Shows Interest In Buying Lithium From Zimbabwe - Deputy Head Of Zimbabwe's Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Russia Shows Interest in Buying Lithium From Zimbabwe - Deputy Head of Zimbabwe's Senate

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Russia has expressed interest in purchasing lithium from Zimbabwe, Deputy President of the Senate of Zimbabwe Michael Nyambuya told Sputnik.

Zimbabwe has enough experience in processing lithium and is looking for sales markets, Nyambuya said, adding that it appeared that discussions were underway about the possibility of Russia buying some of the lithium in Zimbabwe.

The deputy president of Zimbabwe's senate added that there are a number of Russian companies in the country that are engaged in platinum mining and these companies could be interested in lithium as well.

