Russia Shows Solidarity With Venezuela Over Foreign Meddling In Internal Affairs - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Russia Shows Solidarity With Venezuela Over Foreign Meddling in Internal Affairs - Lavrov

Moscow expressed solidarity with Caracas over attempts by foreign states to meddle in Venezuela's internal affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Moscow expressed solidarity with Caracas over attempts by foreign states to meddle in Venezuela's internal affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, the main issue on the global agenda today is to ensure that no one questions the right of countries and nations to independently choose their path of development. We are fully in solidarity with Venezuelan friends, with the Venezuelan people and leadership in the face of the difficulties the country is now facing because of attempts to interfere in the internal affairs, to slow down and restrain the development," Lavrov said ahead of the talks with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza.

The Russian foreign minister added that he was confident that the talks will help the two countries to further boost cooperation in all areas. He also noted that there has already been a significant progress in the mutually beneficial projects, in particular, in the energy and military areas.

Venezuela has been under the US sanctions since 2014. The restrictions specifically targeted the country's oil and financial industries. As a result, a total of $5.5. billion of Venezuelan assets have been frozen in international banks.

More Stories From World

