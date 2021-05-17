Russia, Sierra Leone Agree to Resume Work of Energy Group This Year - Lavrov

Russia and Sierra Leone have agreed to resume the work of the joint energy group as soon as the epidemiological situation allows, preferably this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday following a meeting with his counterpart from Sierra Leone, David Francis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russia and Sierra Leone have agreed to resume the work of the joint energy group as soon as the epidemiological situation allows, preferably this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday following a meeting with his counterpart from Sierra Leone, David Francis.

The group was set up following the visit of President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio to the inaugural Russia-Africa summit held in the Russian city of Sochi in October 2019.

"We have agreed, as soon as the coronavirus situation allows, to resume the work of the energy group ... It has already had its first meeting. This year we hope to prepare a second meeting," Lavrov said at a joint press conference.

The two countries seek to bring their trade, economic, and investment cooperation up to the level of their political dialogue, the minister added. Within the context, they will continue discussions aimed at ensuring favorable conditions for the work of Russian businesses in the West African country.

Additionally, Moscow will continue to assist Sierra Leone in tackling humanitarian issues, including food supplies through the United Nations World Food Program, Lavrov said, adding that another ship of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will deliver a batch of food to the port of Freetown in the coming days.