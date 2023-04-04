Close
Russia, Sierra Leone Agree To Strengthen Cooperation In Many Areas - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov has discussed boosting cooperation in various spheres with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, David Francis, during a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov has discussed boosting cooperation in various spheres with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, David Francis, during a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The foreign ministers have discussed current issues of bilateral relationships including prospects for boosting trade and investment ties. The diplomats have agreed to take further steps towards expanding cooperation in geology, energy, agriculture and education," the ministerial statement read.

The dialog on the Second "Russia-Africa" summit has confirmed the mutual understanding that the upcoming forum will give a strong impetus to cooperation between Russia and Africa, the ministry added.

"While exchanging opinions on the global issues of the world and regional politics, a general mood to form a more just world order based on adherence to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations has been noted," the statement said.

Russia has confirmed its principled position in favor of expanding representation of the developing countries, including in Africa, on the United Nations Security Council.

It has been agreed to enhance cooperation, in view of Freetown's chairmanship of the Committee of Ten of the African Union on the issue of the UNSC reform, in particular, the ministry noted.

Moreover, Lavrov presented the Russian position on the current situation and Western countries' attempts to reduce all the problems created by them to the Ukrainian conflict. He also confirmed Russia's commitment to provide food security for struggling African countries.

"The ministers agreed to contribute to development of the dialogue in support of the full consideration of the interests and positions of the 'Global South' in the process of creating a more democratic, fair multipolar world order," the statement added.

The first "Russia-Africa" Summit took place in October 23-24, 2019 in Russia. It was attended by representatives of all 54 African countries. The second Russia-Africa Summit Economic and Humanitarian Forum hosted by Russia will be held on July 26-29, 2023.

