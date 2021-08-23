UrduPoint.com

Russia Signed Arms Export Contracts Worth $8.6Bln In 2021 - State Exporter

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) In 2021, Russia has so far signed weapons export contracts worth a total of $8.6 billion, in addition it has sold $5.2 billion worth of weapons, Alexander Mikheev, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said on Monday.

"This year, we are delivering weapons to 61 countries. The order portfolio reaches $52.1 billion. We have supplied $5.2 billion worth of weapons abroad, and we have singed contracts worth $8.6 billion," Mikheev told reporters.

