Russia Signed Deals To Produce COVID-19 Vaccine With 8 Sites Across World - Official

Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:30 PM

Russia Signed Deals to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine With 8 Sites Across World - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia has concluded agreements on manufacturing of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus disease with eight production sites in several countries, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said Monday.

"Currently, we have concluded the agreements on setting up production of the Russian vaccine with eight sites in a number of countries. There is clearly a lot of work [to be done]," Medvedev said at a meeting on scaling-up manufacturing and introducing Russian COVID-19 vaccines for widespread use.

The official also asked for a report on the registration of two Russian vaccines in correspondence with international requirements.

Russia has been among the leaders of COVID-19 vaccine development with two of its products, Sputnik V, created by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, and EpiVacCorona, by the Siberian research center Vector, already in the Phase 3 trials. Another vaccine, by the Chumakov research center of the Russian academy of Sciences, will begin Phase 3 trials early in 2021.

More Stories From World

