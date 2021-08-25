UrduPoint.com

Russia Signed Land Equipment Deals With India, Naval Equipment Deals With China - Agency

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Russia Signed Land Equipment Deals With India, Naval Equipment Deals With China - Agency

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia's contracts with India signed at the Army-2021 military forum are related to land equipment, while contracts with China cover naval equipment, Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport announced that around 20 contracts worth a total of over 2 billion Euros ($2.35 billion) were signed at the event, running through August 28.

"We coordinated contracts worth over $2 billion at the Army forum, including naval equipment contracts with China and land equipment contracts with India," Shugaev said.

In addition, contracts with Armenia, Uzbekistan, Myanmar and Belarus were signed, Shugaev noted.

Related Topics

India Army Russia China Armenia Uzbekistan Myanmar Belarus August Event Billion

Recent Stories

SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in hi ..

SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in history of UAE’s cultural effo ..

7 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the thr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan M ..

21 minutes ago
 66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

23 minutes ago
 Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in IC ..

Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in ICC Test Cricket

27 minutes ago
 Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight con ..

Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight continent’s untapped trade pote ..

37 minutes ago
 President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.