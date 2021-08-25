Russia Signed Land Equipment Deals With India, Naval Equipment Deals With China - Agency

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia's contracts with India signed at the Army-2021 military forum are related to land equipment, while contracts with China cover naval equipment, Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport announced that around 20 contracts worth a total of over 2 billion Euros ($2.35 billion) were signed at the event, running through August 28.

"We coordinated contracts worth over $2 billion at the Army forum, including naval equipment contracts with China and land equipment contracts with India," Shugaev said.

In addition, contracts with Armenia, Uzbekistan, Myanmar and Belarus were signed, Shugaev noted.