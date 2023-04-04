Russia Significantly Increased Export of Agricultural Products - Putin

TULA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Exports of Russian agricultural products have recently increased significantly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Exports have grown significantly. And imports, on the contrary, have decreased," Putin said in an address in Russia's Tula.

Russian agricultural products are of a much better quality than those from the West, Putin said.

"The quality is higher, I want to emphasize this, really higher quality than that of any Western products. Because from the very beginning, from the first steps, we began to pay special attention to standards in the field of ecology and food quality," Putin explained.