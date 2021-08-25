Russia Signs 1st Export Contract for Repellent-Patrol, Krasukha EW Systems - Exporter

Russia will start supplying abroad its new mobile radioelectronic warfare system Repellent-Patrol, as an export contract was signed at the Army-2021 military forum, Alexander Mikheev, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia will start supplying abroad its new mobile radioelectronic warfare system Repellent-Patrol, as an export contract was signed at the Army-2021 military forum, Alexander Mikheev, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said on Wednesday.

"Rosoboronexport signed the first contract for the latest mobile radioelectronic warfare system Repellent-Patrol," Mikheev told reporters.

In addition, the first contracts were signed for the Krasukha radioelectronic warfare system aand the Pantsir-S1M air defense antitank system.