Russia Signs Arms Contracts Worth $17Bln In 2019 - Defense Cooperation Service

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:08 PM

Russia signed $17 billion worth of arms contracts with foreign customers in 2019, Dmitry Shugaev, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Russia signed $17 billion worth of arms contracts with foreign customers in 2019, Dmitry Shugaev, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said.

"Last year we signed contracts for $17 billion," Shugaev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television aired on Monday.

Shugaev specified that after the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi last October, Russia has signed arms contracts with African countries totaling $1 billion.

"Our portfolio of orders has been expanded with one large unit, as they say, worth a billion Dollars with African countries, that is, we have signed contracts for that amount, and this is a very good indicator," he stressed.

