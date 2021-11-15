Russia Signs Arms Exports Contracts Worth Over $10 Billion in 2021 - Military Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Russia has already signed contracts for exporting weapons worth over $10 billion in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik on Monday.

"Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, the interaction with our partners is sustainable and constructive. The volume of new contracts has exceeded $10 billion, which ensures the stability of the order portfolio, which is at the level of $55 billion," Shugaev said at the 2021 Dubai Airshow.