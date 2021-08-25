Russia Signs Contracts With China, India, Myanmar at Army-2021 Forum - Defense Agency

Contracts with China, India, Myanmar and other countries have been signed during the Army-2021 forum in the Moscow Region, the director of Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Wednesday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Contracts with China, India, Myanmar and other countries have been signed during the Army-2021 forum in the Moscow Region, the director of Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Wednesday.

"Among the signatories are our traditional partners - Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and, of course, India, China, Myanmar," Dmitry Shugaev told the Zvezda tv channel.

All contracts together are worth over $2.3 billion, Shugaev added.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, the official said that Myanmar struck a deal in January for the supply of Russia's Pantsir S-1 medium-range surface-to-air missile systems.

"We will deliver [the systems] in compliance with terms and conditions defined in these contracts," Shugaev said.

Currently, there is no information on whether the Asian country is interested in additional shipments of Pantsir S-1 systems, he specified.

The Army-2021 forum is running from August 22-28.