Russia Signs First Contracts on Exporting Attack Drones - Developer Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russia's Kronstadt company has signed contracts to export attack drones, and first deliveries will start next year, the manufacturer's press office said on Wednesday.

Kronstadt has previously said that 20 countries have voiced interest in the procurement of Orion-E reconnaissance and strike drones.

This is the first public announcement of contracts for the export of Russian combat drones.

"The first few drone complexes will be ready for shipment to foreign customers in 2022," Kronstadt Director General Sergey Bogatikov said, as quoted in the company's statement.