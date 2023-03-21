UrduPoint.com

Russia Sincerely Interested In Further Strengthening Cooperation With China - Mishustin

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Russia Sincerely Interested in Further Strengthening Cooperation With China - Mishustin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia is sincerely interested in further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with China, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"We, in Russia, are sincerely interested in further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with China," Mishustin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow.

Bilateral relations are at the highest level in the entire centuries-old history and influence the formation of the global agenda in the logic of multipolarity, the prime minister added.

"Today, you will hold talks in the Kremlin with the Russian president, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. It is planned to make important decisions on the development of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the medium term until 2030. The governments of Russia and China will ensure coordinated work on the implementation of the agreements that will be reached today at the highest level," Mishustin said.

Additionally, the official noted that despite sanctions and turbulent global markets, trade and economic cooperation between Russia and China is developing successfully.

