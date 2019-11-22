UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sincerely Wants To Resolve All Issues With Japan, Sign Peace Treaty - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 04:08 PM

Russia Sincerely Wants to Resolve All Issues With Japan, Sign Peace Treaty - Lavrov

Russia sincerely wants to resolve all issues in the bilateral relations with Japan, including signing of the long-pending peace treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

NAGOYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russia sincerely wants to resolve all issues in the bilateral relations with Japan, including signing of the long-pending peace treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Japan is our neighbor, and we are interested in developing good-neighbourly relations in all areas without exception, as agreed by President [Vladimir] Putin and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. And we sincerely want to resolve all the remaining bilateral issues, including, of course, the peace treaty," Lavrov said at the beginning of talks with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi.

The top Russian diplomat noted the importance of taking bilateral relations to the new level, in particular cooperation in economy and foreign affairs.

"With qualitatively advanced relations, it would be much easier to solve any problems. I am ready to closely cooperate with you and your team in order to move forward in this direction," Lavrov said, adding that he was looking forward to more detailed discussions during Motegi's forthcoming visit to Russia.

Motegi, who was appointed as foreign minister in September, already met with Lavrov on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly and was invited to visit Russia during these talks.

The latest bilateral meeting between the two top diplomats is taking place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the Japanese city of Nagoya. The event is the last ministerial meeting under the Japanese presidency of G20.

Russia and Japan have not signed a permanent peace treaty after the end of World War II mainly due to the dispute over a number of the Kuril Islands � referred to as the Southern Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan � which remains one of the main stumbling blocks in the peace talks.

In November 2018, Moscow and Tokyo agreed to speed up the negotiations on the long-pending peace treaty.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Moscow Russia Visit Nagoya Tokyo Vladimir Putin Japan September November 2018 World War Event All Top

Recent Stories

Suspected Paedophile: Senate Committee on HR seeks ..

12 minutes ago

Turkey, TRNC continue to work on mutual energy pro ..

11 minutes ago

I-11 shelter home faces bed shortage

11 minutes ago

Turkey arrests 53 for suspected FETO links

11 minutes ago

S.Korea salvages military pact with Japan at 11th ..

11 minutes ago

Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.