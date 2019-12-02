Russia, Singapore to Develop Infrastructure Projects in Africa, Mideast - Business Council

(@imziishan)

Russia and Singapore will develop joint infrastructural projects in central Africa, Europe and the Middle East, Executive Director of the Russia-Singapore Business Council Sergey Pronin told Sputnik on Monday

According to Pronin, the opportunities for joint projects were discussed at the "Smart City Technologies: Latest Solutions for City Project" business session organized by the government of Moscow in Singapore on Monday. He said that during the event, Russia showed the Singaporean party successful infrastructure projects implemented for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The parties also discussed the issues related to exporting such projects to third countries.

"Today, together with the Singaporean side, we are developing complex projects, and, together with our partners, we will promote them abroad, including in Africa, Europe and the Middle East," Pronin said.

He added that Moscow was actively utilizing Singapore's experience in developing complex infrastructural projects.