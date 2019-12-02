UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Singapore To Develop Infrastructure Projects In Africa, Mideast - Business Council

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:50 PM

Russia, Singapore to Develop Infrastructure Projects in Africa, Mideast - Business Council

Russia and Singapore will develop joint infrastructural projects in central Africa, Europe and the Middle East, Executive Director of the Russia-Singapore Business Council Sergey Pronin told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Russia and Singapore will develop joint infrastructural projects in central Africa, Europe and the middle East, Executive Director of the Russia-Singapore Business Council Sergey Pronin told Sputnik on Monday.

According to Pronin, the opportunities for joint projects were discussed at the "Smart City Technologies: Latest Solutions for City Project" business session organized by the government of Moscow in Singapore on Monday. He said that during the event, Russia showed the Singaporean party successful infrastructure projects implemented for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The parties also discussed the issues related to exporting such projects to third countries.

"Today, together with the Singaporean side, we are developing complex projects, and, together with our partners, we will promote them abroad, including in Africa, Europe and the Middle East," Pronin said.

He added that Moscow was actively utilizing Singapore's experience in developing complex infrastructural projects.

Related Topics

Africa World Business Moscow Russia Europe FIFA Singapore Middle East 2018 Event Government

Recent Stories

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other ..

6 minutes ago

Oman Proposes Holding Conference on Middle East, Y ..

6 minutes ago

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

56 minutes ago

NMC participates in Saudi Media Forum

56 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa grie ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law on Additional Regulation of Foreig ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.