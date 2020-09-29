(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Moscow and Seoul will discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to South Korea as the COVID-19 situation normalizes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"A regular political dialogue has been established between the two states, including at the top level," Lavrov said in an interview with South Korean news agency Yonhap, speaking of relations between South Korea and Russia.

He recalled that an important event was the state visit to Russia by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on June 21-23, 2018.

"We mean to start discussing issues related to the possible visit by President Vladimir Putin to the Republic of Korea as the sanitary and epidemiological situation normalizes," the minister said.