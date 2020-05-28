Russia Slams 'dangerous' US After Iran, Open Skies Moves
Russia on Thursday slammed the United States for ending sanctions waivers for countries that remain in the Iran nuclear deal and for walking away from a key military treaty with Moscow
"Washington's actions are becoming more and more dangerous and unpredictable," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.