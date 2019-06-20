Russia Slams Disruption of Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in Tbilisi - Karasin

Moscow is outraged that some representatives of radical political groups in Georgia have interrupted the work of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in Tbilisi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said Thursday

Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session as President of the assembly Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian delegation, opened the session in the seat of the head of the Georgian parliament. The session was interrupted, then the building was assaulted by radicals.

Gavrilov has told Sputnik that water was splashed at him.

"We are outraged by the actions of the representatives of radical political forces in Georgia, who used an important international forum that brings together Orthodox states to let out their anti-Russian sentiment," Karasin said.

The deputy foreign minister remarked that Russia was "nevertheless intent on continuing to normalize Russian-Georgian relations, which corresponds to the interests of the peoples of the countries."