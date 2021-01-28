UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Slams EU, US For Ignoring Dutch Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Russia Slams EU, US for Ignoring Dutch Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, bashed Western nations on Thursday for turning a blind eye to anti-lockdown protests in the Netherlands, saying they never criticized themselves.

Dutch protesters set bikes on fire and clashed with riot police over the weekend, after an anti-coronavirus curfew took effect. All eyes were meanwhile on Russia where thousands rallied on Saturday to demand the release from police custody of opposition activist Alexey Navalny.

"Why do our Western bloc colleagues... refuse to criticize one another? Why has no G7 country issued a statement on the situation in the Netherlands, Germany or France? Have you heard anything? I have not... They not only fail to criticize each other, they do not comment on anything either," Zakharova said.

Zakharova argued that the West looked the other way while Dutch, German and French police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets against demonstrators protesting against strict anti-coronavirus rules.

"It appears that only unlawful demonstrations east of the EU can be brutally suppressed. Astonishing hypocrisy," she added.

Zakharova again accused the West of launching a coordinated attack on Russia and interfering with its internal affairs by publishing "orchestrated and near-simultaneous statements" on Navalny.

A court in Russia ruled on Monday to keep Navalny in custody for 30 days, after he was arrested on January 17 for violating probation terms. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the West made repeated calls for Navalny's release to shift attention from the crisis of liberalism. He said Western officials were visibly happy to churn out nearly identical statements.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Water Russia German Germany Netherlands January Gas All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

47 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

47 minutes ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

47 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

1 hour ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

1 hour ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.