Russia Slams France's Proposal To Deprive Syria Of Rights In OPCW As Unprecedented

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Russia Slams France's Proposal to Deprive Syria of Rights in OPCW as Unprecedented

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has never in its history deprived members of their rights and privileges, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said on Tuesday in response to the draft resolution on Syria proposed by France.

At the 25th session of the OPCW general conference, France presented a draft resolution on Syria proposing to deprive the country of its rights and privileges in the organization over the alleged violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

"We should have some serious and important discussions as it is an extremely important and serious issue. We have never had this kind of a case before in this organization when a state party was deprived of their privileges and their rights," Shulgin said.

On April 12, the OPCW Investigation and Identification Team released its second report stating that there were "reasonable grounds" to believe that the Syrian air force dropped a chlorine bomb on the city of Saraqib in the northwestern Idlib province in February 2018.

Damascus has firmly denied the use of poisonous substances in the country and rejected the report as "fabricated."

The first OPCW report on Syria was released last April, claiming that the Syrian aircraft dropped bombs containing sarin and chlorine on the town of Ltamenah in the Hama province in March 2017. Back then, the Syrian Foreign Ministry slammed the report as fabricated, arguing that it was based on materials provided by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia).

