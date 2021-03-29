MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry in Crimea on Sunday slammed Ukraine's attempts to distort facts by passing off photos depicting the deportation of Jews to an extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland during the Holocaust era as the deportation of the Crimean Tatars in 1944.

On Thursday, a Ukrainian Twitter account for the so-called occupied Crimea published a two-minute video showing its version of the peninsula's history, in which the Holocaust victims were passed off as ethnic Tatars.

"Time and again [the US and Ukrainian] propaganda machine is rubber-stamping fakes. Posing a well-known photo of the #Lodz ghetto Jews as 1944 #CrimeanTatars 'deportation' once more. Cropping & mirroring it to hide the truth. Will @holocaustmuseum continue to ignore it?" the ministry tweeted.

This is not the first time the archive photo belonging to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum is being "mistaken" for Crimean Tatars.

In 2019 and 2020, the Ukrainian embassy in the United States posted the exact same photo to commemorate victims of the Crimean Tatar forceful deportation in 1944. Last year, Jim Gilmore, the US representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, followed Kiev's suit by decrying the Soviet displacement of Crimean Tatars from the peninsula and posting the same photograph.

According to the Holocaust Museum, the picture shows Jews from the Lodz ghetto being loaded onto freight trains for deportation to the Chelmno extermination camp. It was taken in the city of Lodz, Poland between 1942 and 1944.