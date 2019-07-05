UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Slams NATO's Attempt To Blame INF Demise On Moscow As Groundless- Permanent Mission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:12 PM

Russia Slams NATO's Attempt to Blame INF Demise on Moscow as Groundless- Permanent Mission

Russia considers NATO's attempts to blame the destruction of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty on Moscow groundless, the country's permanent mission to the alliance said Friday, after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russia considers NATO's attempts to blame the destruction of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty on Moscow groundless, the country's permanent mission to the alliance said Friday, after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council.

"We pointed to the fact that attempts to pin the blame over the destruction of the INF Treaty on Russia were groundless," the mission said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"We stressed that further inflaming the political and military situation in Europe carried real risks," the statement said.

Russia stressed the need for restraint, the mission said. Russia confirmed that, should the United States quit the treaty, Moscow did not plan to install any "relevant weapons in Europe and other regions as long as there are no US missiles of short and medium range there."

"We have called on the NATO countries to make a similar statement," the mission said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Alliance United States

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 12.68 bln for highe ..

2 minutes ago

FIRs to be registered against encroachers: distt a ..

2 minutes ago

IAEA May Hold Urgent Session to Discuss Iran Compl ..

2 minutes ago

Senior Afghan Intelligence Chief Killed, 6 Wounded ..

2 minutes ago

Funeral prayers of four boat passenger offered

15 minutes ago

KP land acquisition, stamp amendment bills publish ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.