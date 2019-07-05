Russia considers NATO's attempts to blame the destruction of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty on Moscow groundless, the country's permanent mission to the alliance said Friday, after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council

"We pointed to the fact that attempts to pin the blame over the destruction of the INF Treaty on Russia were groundless," the mission said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"We stressed that further inflaming the political and military situation in Europe carried real risks," the statement said.

Russia stressed the need for restraint, the mission said. Russia confirmed that, should the United States quit the treaty, Moscow did not plan to install any "relevant weapons in Europe and other regions as long as there are no US missiles of short and medium range there."

"We have called on the NATO countries to make a similar statement," the mission said.