Russia Slams Press Freedom Watchdog For Giving Estonia High Score Despite Sputnik Row

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russia Slams Press Freedom Watchdog for Giving Estonia High Score Despite Sputnik Row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Estonia's high score on the World Press Freedom Index does not reflect the persecution that forced Sputnik to close its office in Tallinn, the Russian embassy in the Baltic nation said on Wednesday.

Estonia slipped three places down the annual press freedom list of 180 countries, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, after ranking 11th in spring 2019.

"This change [in ranking] does not come close to reflecting the brutal pressure faced by the Russian outlet. Sputnik was 'guilty' only of having an opinion on events in Estonia, which, admittedly, did not always match that of the government," the embassy told Sputnik.

The diplomatic mission accused the media watchdog of being "short-sighted" for ignoring the assault on Russian media that did not go unnoticed by the OSCE, the Council of Europe and the European Federation of Journalists.

"It is obvious to us that this ranking has nothing to do with protecting freedom of the media," the embassy said.

Journalists working for Sputnik were threatened with criminal charges late last year if they did not ditch the agency by January 2020. Estonia eventually went from threatening the staff to forcefully closing the outlet, citing EU sanctions over Ukraine, which targeted the head of Sputnik's umbrella organization.

