Russia Slams Turkey For Failure To Implement Agreements On Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:57 PM

Russia Slams Turkey for Failure to Implement Agreements on Syria

Moscow believes that the reason for the recent deterioration of the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone is Turkey's failure to comply with previous agreements, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Moscow believes that the reason for the recent deterioration of the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone is Turkey's failure to comply with previous agreements, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"We see the reasons for the current deterioration in Turkey's chronic failure to fulfill its commitments under the Sochi memorandum of September 17, 2018 and the transfer by Ankara of Turkey-controlled units of the so-called moderate armed opposition to northeastern Syria into the zone of Operation Peace Spring and to Libya," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing in Moscow.

She stressed that Russia remains committed to the agreements reached earlier and is determined to continue working together with Turkey on Syrian conflict settlement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

