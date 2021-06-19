UrduPoint.com
Russia Slams UNGA Resolution On Myanmar As Politicized - Deputy Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 04:00 AM

Russia Slams UNGA Resolution on Myanmar as Politicized - Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy had described the new UN resolution on Mynamar as politicized and tendentious.

The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a draft resolution calling on all countries to stop selling weapons to Myanmar, as well as urging the country's military government to release all detained people. Russia is one of 36 countries that abstained from voting on it.

"If you talk about the content of it, then we are compelled to note that the authors were not able to show a balanced approach and an appropriate level of understanding of the complexity and multifaceted nature of the current realities inside Myanmar.

Instead of that, the text attempts to push forward one-dimensional national priorities of certain member states. The draft resolution stands out due to its politicized nature and some of its passages are openly biased or they are divorced from reality," Polyanskiy said at the UNGA meeting.

The military in Myanmar seized control of the nation in a coup d'état on February 1, 2021. There have been mass protests since the coup was staged. On the other hand, the military authorities assert that it was justified and vow to transfer power after a new election, the date for which however is yet to be given.

