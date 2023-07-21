Open Menu

Russia Slams UN's Double Standards In It's Reaction To Odesa Strikes - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Russia Slams UN's Double Standards in It's Reaction to Odesa Strikes - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry slams double standards showed by the United Nations in its reaction to strikes on Odesa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

Russian military inflicted new retaliation strikes on Thursday night on the areas of production and storage of unmanned boats of Ukraine military in the Odesa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres then strongly condemned Russian attacks on Odesa.

"Just today, a statement was issued on behalf of the UN Secretary General regarding the retaliatory strikes on Odesa. Strong condemnation, it harms supposedly food security. But it seems to me that strikes on targets that were actually preparing terrorist attacks. That is not something that should be condemned," Vershinin told a briefing.

The Russian diplomat also said that UN's measures to preserve the Black Sea Grain Initiative failed.

"It turns out that one thing is declared and it is not done, and what the UN is trying to do and has been trying to do, to provide some kind of exemption for Russian agricultural exports and fertilizers, simply did not work. It did not work because the mechanism did not work. The statements were somewhere in one place, but the real life was different. This, of course, raises big questions. In this case, it seems to me that our reaction to this is absolutely legitimate and fair. Because the issue of double standards in general, maybe it is a common expression, but unfortunately life forces us to pay attention to it all the time," Vershinin said.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Exports Ukraine Condemnation Russia All

Recent Stories

Over 6000 cops to ensure foolproof security during ..

Over 6000 cops to ensure foolproof security during Muharram

9 minutes ago
 Germany's Birth Rate in 2022 Lowest Since 2013 - S ..

Germany's Birth Rate in 2022 Lowest Since 2013 - Statistical Office

9 minutes ago
 Korea to establish IT Centre in Karachi: CG Yi Sun ..

Korea to establish IT Centre in Karachi: CG Yi Sungho

9 minutes ago
 Food Authority recovers 20000 liters fake beverage ..

Food Authority recovers 20000 liters fake beverages

9 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 72 billion disbursed among eight million ..

Over Rs. 72 billion disbursed among eight million beneficiaries under Benazir Ka ..

11 minutes ago
 SU and HBL ink MoU to digitize varsity's fee colle ..

SU and HBL ink MoU to digitize varsity's fee collection via one link

3 minutes ago
IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Yerevan Accepts Proposal for Ministerial Meeting W ..

Yerevan Accepts Proposal for Ministerial Meeting With Azerbaijan, Russia in Mosc ..

3 minutes ago
 OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeti ..

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeting in India

60 minutes ago
 Iconic US Singer, Winner of 19 Grammy Awards Tony ..

Iconic US Singer, Winner of 19 Grammy Awards Tony Bennett Dies at 96 - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Program launched to help Somalian students in scie ..

Program launched to help Somalian students in science & technology, higher educa ..

3 minutes ago
 DC visits Muharram control room

DC visits Muharram control room

1 minute ago

More Stories From World