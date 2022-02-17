UrduPoint.com

Russia Slams US For Irreverent Remark On Mass Grave Find In Eastern Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Russia Slams US for Irreverent Remark on Mass Grave Find in Eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman slammed her counterpart in the White House on Thursday for dismissing a recent discovery of civilian mass graves in eastern Ukraine as an irreverent remark.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that Russia was fabricating pretexts for "invasion" after mass graves were found in Ukraine's war-torn east. She claimed this could be part of a false-flag operation.

"Dear Jen, please never talk so arrogantly about geopolitics when it comes to civilian victims.

They are an ever-bleeding wound in the hearts of fathers and mothers in Donetsk and Luhansk. Do not stoop to blasphemy," Maria Zakharova said in a statement on the ministry's website.

Russia's Investigative Committee, the top investigative authority, said on Wednesday it launched an inquiry into the discovery of unmarked mass graves. A day earlier, President Vladimir Putin described atrocities against civilians in Ukraine as a genocide.

