Russia Slams US' Own Suspicious Biomedical Research At Home, Abroad Amid New Sanctions: Maria Zakharova

Russia Slams US' Own Suspicious Biomedical Research at Home, Abroad Amid New Sanctions: Maria Zakharova

Russia has pointed to the United States' own biologic and chemical research activities, including in the territories of third countries, as raising questions following Washington's use of these grounds to blacklist several Russian research institutes, as stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russia has pointed to the United States' own biologic and chemical research activities, including in the territories of third countries, as raising questions following Washington's use of these grounds to blacklist several Russian research institutes, as stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday.

On Wednesday, the United States blacklisted five Russian research institutes, including one which participated in the development of Russia's coronavirus vaccine, accusing them of developing chemical and biological weapons.

"With regard to the 'colleagues'' reasoning based on the research institutes' alleged involvement in the chemical and biological weapons programs, as always it came with no evidence," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman recalled that Russia had destroyed its stockpile of chemical weapons and suspended all related research back in 1992, as verified by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The United States, on the other hand, is currently the only member of the OPCW-administered Chemical Weapons Convention to possess chemical weapons, as mentioned in the statement.

Zakharova further pointed out that the US was still issuing patents to inventions related to the use of full-fledged chemical warfare substances, including nerve agents.

"There are also questions with regard to Washington's biomedical activities, both in the US territory and abroad. There are no grounds to assert that the activities carried out in US biolabs fully obey the Biological Weapons Convention," the statement read.

