Russia slams 'wave of violence' that forced Morales to resign

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Russia on Monday condemned opposition protests in Bolivia that led to the resignation of President Evo Morales, saying they unleashed a wave of violence.

"We view with concern the dramatic development of events in Bolivia, where the wave of violence unleashed by the opposition did not allow Evo Morales to complete his presidential mandate," the foreign ministry said in a statement.