Russia, Slovenia to Expedite Action on Bilateral Investment, Science Deals - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russia and Slovenia have agreed to accelerate the process of preparing additional documents for bilateral agreements on issues ranging from investment promotion to culture, science and education exchanges, among other things, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday following talks with his Slovenian counterpart, Anze Logar.

The ministers met in the southern Russian resort city of Sochi. The meeting was held as part of Logar's three-day visit to the country.

"We agreed to speed up the preparation of some additional documents, which will help to improve and strengthen the contractual legal framework, including in the field of investment promotion and protection, in the field of pensions, as well as in the fields of culture, science, education, sports and youth exchanges," Lavrov said at a joint press conference.

The Russian minister also expressed hope that this year, his country would be able to hold the Ljubljana Days in Moscow, which were postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We spoke in favor of intensifying the activities of the intergovernmental trade and economic commission, taking into account the downward trend in trade turnover, which was observed last year for obvious reasons," Lavrov added.

Russia is one of Slovenia's leading trade partners. Before the pandemic, the countries enjoyed growing cooperation, with bilateral trade reaching $1.34 billion in 2019.