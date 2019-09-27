UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Smokers Fuming After Balcony Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:25 PM

Russia smokers fuming after balcony ban

No more late-night balcony cigarettes, summer barbeques or candle-lit patio dinners: Russians are fuming at the latest fire safety legislation adopted to decrease the number of careless blazes

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :No more late-night balcony cigarettes, summer barbeques or candle-lit patio dinners: Russians are fuming at the latest fire safety legislation adopted to decrease the number of careless blazes.

From October 1, any "open fire" on balconies of residential houses or hotels is banned, a decree signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

"In 60 percent of cases, the cause of balcony fires are careless smoking," the emergencies ministry said Friday, adding that it was not waging war on smokers.

The measures, it said, are meant to decrease the number of fires started on balconies -- which numbered over 2,000 in 2019.

If a fire starts due to violation of the new ban, the culprit will have to at the very least to pay a fine, and possibly be charged with a crime if it is serious.

Puffing on a cigarette on balconies has remained an option for Russian smokers after the government's previous anti-smoking measures banned smoking in building stairwells and many other public spaces.

Those bans are hardly enforced and many can still be seen smoking in restricted areas, including outside metro stations, on bus stops and train platforms.

Smokers in Moscow, where the entire population lives in apartment blocks, have not been happy.

"This is humiliating," 52-year-old Yulia Volkova-Voroshilova told AFP. "Now only rich people with their own land and house will be able to smoke, and poor people can't do anything.""You can't make people quit smoking with measures like these," said Natalia Selvestrenko, 40. "I will continue smoking on my balcony. Who is going to see me there?"

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Poor Moscow Russia Fine Metro October 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Midnight marathon centre stage as World Championsh ..

2 minutes ago

'World Tourism Day' marked with renewed pledge to ..

2 minutes ago

Inland Revenue makes teams to probe asserts of com ..

2 minutes ago

Ali, Jalat shine on Day-2 of Quaid Trophy Second X ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin spends 1 bn euros to buy back former public ..

10 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari inaugurates human rights web-portal ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.