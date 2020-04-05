Russia so far Managed to Avoid 'Explosive Growth' in COVID-19 Cases - Health Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, April 5 (Sputnik) - Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer rights protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Sunday that measures undertaken by the authorities to curb the COVID-19 outbreak had so far helped to prevent an "explosive growth" in the number of cases across the country.

"We have been succeeding so far. We are managing to avoid the explosive, exponential growth [in the number of COVID-19 cases]," Popova said at the Rossiya-1 channel's "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show.

According to the official, it is extremely important for Russian nationals to observe the self-isolation regime, as the measure helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus across the country.