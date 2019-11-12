UrduPoint.com
Russia, Somalia Reaffirm Commitment To Jointly Combat Terrorism - Foreign Ministry

Russia, Somalia Reaffirm Commitment to Jointly Combat Terrorism - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Prime Minister of Somalia Hassan Ali Khayre on the sidelines of the second Paris Peace Forum on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to coordinate the approaches of the two countries in the international arena to combat terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Prime Minister of Somalia Hassan Ali Khayre on the sidelines of the second Paris Peace Forum on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to coordinate the approaches of the two countries in the international arena to combat terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The mutual focus of Moscow and Mogadishu on deepening the political dialogue and coordinating foreign policy approaches in the international arena, including in countering terrorism, has been confirmed," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov then voiced his support for the African Union Peacekeeping Mission in Somalia, and underlined the need for continued effort to achieve sustainable peace in the war-torn country.

Somalia is a fragile state that has been besieged by conflicts and terrorism for decades. It is overrun with a multitude of armed groups, most notably the terrorist group Al-Shabab, who affiliate themselves with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia).

