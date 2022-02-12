UrduPoint.com

Russia Sought Putin-Biden Call Monday But Agreed With US Proposal For Saturday - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Russia Sought Putin-Biden Call Monday But Agreed With US Proposal for Saturday - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Russia wanted to schedule the upcoming call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden on Monday but eventually agreed with the White House's counter-proposal to schedule it for Saturday, a US official said.

"President Biden and President Putin of Russia will be speaking on Saturday morning.

Russia proposed a call Monday. The White House counter-proposed Saturday, and they accepted," the US official said in a statement on Friday.

The White House announced earlier in the day that Biden would hold a telephone call with a number of allies, including with the leaders of Germany and France as well as with the NATO and EU chiefs, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and tensions with Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia White House France Germany Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

4 hours ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

4 hours ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

4 hours ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

4 hours ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

4 hours ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>