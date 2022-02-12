Russia Sought Putin-Biden Call Monday But Agreed With US Proposal for Saturday - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Russia wanted to schedule the upcoming call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden on Monday but eventually agreed with the White House's counter-proposal to schedule it for Saturday, a US official said.

"President Biden and President Putin of Russia will be speaking on Saturday morning.

Russia proposed a call Monday. The White House counter-proposed Saturday, and they accepted," the US official said in a statement on Friday.

The White House announced earlier in the day that Biden would hold a telephone call with a number of allies, including with the leaders of Germany and France as well as with the NATO and EU chiefs, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and tensions with Russia.