MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL, a subsidiary of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, said on Wednesday that it signed a memorandum on cooperation with South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Nesca in the field of nuclear fuel production.

The memorandum was signed during the Russia-Africa summit last week.

"Both companies aim for combining existing competencies in this area and further interaction to develop relevant capabilities," TVEL said in a statement.