Russia, South Africa Considering Equipping BRICS Peacekeepers With Drones - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russia and South Africa are considering the possibility of cooperation within BRICS to equip peacekeeping missions with intelligence tools, in particular, drones, Russian Ambassador to South Africa Ilya Rogachev told Sputnik in an interview.

"Russia and South Africa are considering the possibility of cooperation with BRICS partners to increase the level of combat training of peacekeeping contingents, including by equipping them with modern reconnaissance equipment, in particular, with unmanned aerial vehicles," Rogachev said.

The ambassador recalled that South Africa had about 1,250 peacekeepers � the second-largest number in the bloc after India � deployed abroad.

According to the diplomat, the majority of South African peacekeepers operate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where they actively collaborate with Russian military observers.

