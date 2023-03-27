Russia, South Africa Mull Creating BRICS Geological Platform for Data Sharing - Ministry

Senior Russian and South African officials discussed establishing a "geological platform" of the BRICS countries during a working meeting, the Russian Natural Resources Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Senior Russian and South African officials discussed establishing a "geological platform" of the BRICS countries during a working meeting, the Russian Natural Resources Ministry said on Monday.

"Alexander Kozlov, the minister of natural resources and environment of the Russian Federation, met with Mosa Mabuza, the chief executive officer of the Council of Geoscience of South Africa. The main topic of the discussion was establishing a 'geological platform' of the BRICS member states," the ministry said in a statement.

The platform will enable the BRICS countries to exchange data on their mineral reserves and extraction technologies, the statement said, adding that the demand for natural resources grows "by leaps and bounds.

"

The first step toward creating the platform will be meetings of experts and the heads of the national geological services of the BRICS countries, leading to the adoption of a memorandum, the statement said.

Kozlov said that the geological platform will be further discussed at the session of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and South Africa on March 30.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies � Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.