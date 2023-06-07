Russia, South Africa to Discuss Visit of African Leaders on Wednesday - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russia and South Africa will hold phone contacts on Wednesday to discuss the situation with the visit of African leaders to Russia, a source told Sputnik.

"A phone conversation is scheduled for today, and then the situation (with the African leaders' visit) will clear up," the source said, commenting on South Africa's statements about preparations for a visit by African leaders to Russia in June to discuss a peace initiative on Ukraine.