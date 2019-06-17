UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, South Korea Believe Dialogue On North Korean Crisis Should Continue - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:54 PM

Russia, South Korea Believe Dialogue on North Korean Crisis Should Continue - Lavrov

Russia and South Korea are united on the need to continue effort on settling the Korean Peninsula crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, after talks with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russia and South Korea are united on the need to continue effort on settling the Korean Peninsula crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, after talks with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha.

"We have paid a special attention to the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in North-Eastern Asia in general. We and our colleagues are united in our understanding that negotiations between all those who participate in settling the Korean crisis should continue. Both the Republic of Korea and Russia consider peaceful political settlement ... to be the only possible way to achieve progress on resolving problems that exist in the subregion," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Russia Progress South Korea North Korea All Asia

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

2 minutes ago

Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: c ..

15 seconds ago

Taliban Deputy Head Secretly Visits China to Discu ..

21 seconds ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

6 minutes ago

Death toll of children due to encephalitis mounts ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.