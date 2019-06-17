Russia, South Korea Believe Dialogue on North Korean Crisis Should Continue - Lavrov

Russia and South Korea are united on the need to continue effort on settling the Korean Peninsula crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, after talks with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha

"We have paid a special attention to the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in North-Eastern Asia in general. We and our colleagues are united in our understanding that negotiations between all those who participate in settling the Korean crisis should continue. Both the Republic of Korea and Russia consider peaceful political settlement ... to be the only possible way to achieve progress on resolving problems that exist in the subregion," Lavrov said.