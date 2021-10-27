Russia, South Korea Calling for Resumption of Talks on Korean Peninsula - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russia and South Korea are convinced that negotiations on the Korean Peninsula should resume, and all the interested sides should refrain from steps that can result in escalating tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday following a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong.

"We discussed in detail, as we always do, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia as a whole. We are convinced that there is no alternative to a political and diplomatic solution to all the problems in the region, and we emphasized the need to resume the negotiation process between all the parties involved.

And, of course, it is important to understand that the search for a mutually acceptable and a long-term solution must encompass the whole range of problems on the Korean Peninsula. In this regard, we noted the particular importance for all parties involved to refrain from actions that could cause increased tensions," Lavrov said at a press conference.