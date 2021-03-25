Russia, South Korea Discussing Creation of Investment Fund Worth Up to $1Bln - Lavrov

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russia and South Korea are discussing the creation of a joint investment fund worth up to $1 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Large-scale projects for investment cooperation in the Far East and the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation are being implemented or prepared for implementation.

Talks are under way to create a Russian-Korean investment fund worth up to $1 billion," Lavrov said after talks with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong.