UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, South Korea Discussing Creation Of Investment Fund Worth Up To $1Bln - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:40 AM

Russia, South Korea Discussing Creation of Investment Fund Worth Up to $1Bln - Lavrov

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russia and South Korea are discussing the creation of a joint investment fund worth up to $1 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Large-scale projects for investment cooperation in the Far East and the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation are being implemented or prepared for implementation.

Talks are under way to create a Russian-Korean investment fund worth up to $1 billion," Lavrov said after talks with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong.

Related Topics

Russia South Korea North Korea Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 minutes ago

US Not Ready to End Paycheck Protection Program, S ..

9 hours ago

Bennett grabs fifth sprint of season to win Bruges ..

9 hours ago

Facilities to be provided for development of salt ..

9 hours ago

PTI govt fully committed to farmers' welfare: MNA

9 hours ago

US hails first signs of vaccine success even as ca ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.