Russia, South Korea Launch Official Talks on Free Trade Zone Agreement - Lavrov

Russia and South Korea are launching official talks for reaching agreement on a free trade zone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Monday, after talks with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russia and South Korea are launching official talks for reaching agreement on a free trade zone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Monday, after talks with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha.

"I want to note that we are launching official negotiations � we have already agreed to do this � on preparing an agreement for forming a free trade zone for matters related to investment and service trade," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister stressed that Russia intended to support the ongoing trade liberalization talks between South Korea and the Eurasian Economic Union.