Russia, South Korea May Launch Innovation Investment Fund Worth $1Bln in 2020 - Seoul

(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul is expected to begin the first stage of forming a joint fund for investment in prospective Russian technologies as soon as next year, Deputy Head of South Korea's Secretariat of the Presidential Northern Economic Cooperation Committee Chang Sang Cho said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Seoul is expected to begin the first stage of forming a joint fund for investment in prospective Russian technologies as soon as next year, Deputy Head of South Korea's Secretariat of the Presidential Northern Economic Cooperation Committee Chang Sang Cho said.

"We plan to create a fund of $1 billion through joint contributions from Russia and South Korea on an equal basis. But the first step is to launch the fund of $400 million through investments of 200 million from each side as soon as possible," Chang said during the opening of the technical summit on the Russian-South Korean innovation platform in Seoul.

Seoul has already created a working group with the participation of various interested organizations to launch the preparatory fund in 2020 and plans, in cooperation with Russian investment agencies, to actively search for promising technologies available to Russian companies in the field of new materials, components and equipment.

Investments are planned to be carried out on the basis of a joint agreement between the South Korean and Russian funds.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on the creation of a platform for high-tech cooperation in June. The Russia-Korea Innovation Center and the Moscow Center for Cooperation in Science and Technology will serve as their hubs.