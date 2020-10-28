Russia, South Korea to Develop Cooperation in Hydrogen Sector

Russia and South Korea have agreed to strengthen ties and develop joint projects in the hydrogen industry, as both countries seek to use cleaner resources instead of traditional fossil fuels, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday

The consensus was reached on Wednesday between South Korea's deputy trade minister Park Ki-young and his Russian counterpart Alexander Morozov, during a video seminar on cooperation in the field of the hydrogen industry. The seminar was also attended by representatives from the trade sector of both countries, including the head of the organization H2KOREA, representatives of Hyundai, Gazprom, Rosneft and others.

"There is great potential for cooperation between South Korea and Russia, which can produce economic hydrogen based on Russia's rich natural resources," Park said.

During the meeting, both countries also promised to continue to make efforts to find joint projects in this segment. Russia expressed the hope that South Korean car companies such as Hyundai Motor will be able to participate in the future hydrogen car rental project in Moscow.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev and South Korea's Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam Ki held a video conference of the co-chairs of the organizing committee of the Year of Mutual Exchanges between Russia and South Korea on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and the Russian-Korean joint commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation.