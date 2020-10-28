UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, South Korea To Develop Cooperation In Hydrogen Sector

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russia, South Korea to Develop Cooperation in Hydrogen Sector

Russia and South Korea have agreed to strengthen ties and develop joint projects in the hydrogen industry, as both countries seek to use cleaner resources instead of traditional fossil fuels, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russia and South Korea have agreed to strengthen ties and develop joint projects in the hydrogen industry, as both countries seek to use cleaner resources instead of traditional fossil fuels, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

The consensus was reached on Wednesday between South Korea's deputy trade minister Park Ki-young and his Russian counterpart Alexander Morozov, during a video seminar on cooperation in the field of the hydrogen industry. The seminar was also attended by representatives from the trade sector of both countries, including the head of the organization H2KOREA, representatives of Hyundai, Gazprom, Rosneft and others.

"There is great potential for cooperation between South Korea and Russia, which can produce economic hydrogen based on Russia's rich natural resources," Park said.

During the meeting, both countries also promised to continue to make efforts to find joint projects in this segment. Russia expressed the hope that South Korean car companies such as Hyundai Motor will be able to participate in the future hydrogen car rental project in Moscow.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev and South Korea's Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam Ki held a video conference of the co-chairs of the organizing committee of the Year of Mutual Exchanges between Russia and South Korea on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and the Russian-Korean joint commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Car South Korea North Korea From Industry Hyundai

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces, ICA sign MoU

3 minutes ago

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

1 hour ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

1 hour ago

Speakers at Jammu webinar grill Modi's evil agenda ..

2 minutes ago

Situation on Chinese-Indian Border Calm - Chinese ..

2 minutes ago

Karabakh Ombudsman Says Baku Conducted Over 15 Att ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.