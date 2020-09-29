UrduPoint.com
Russia-South Korea Trade Nears $25 Billion - Foreign Minister Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The volume of bilateral trade between Russia and South Korea has approached $25 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Republic of Korea is among the key trade and economic partners of Russia.

The volume of bilateral trade has come close to $25 billion," Lavrov said in an interview with South Korean news agency Yonhap.

He said Moscow attached particular importance to interaction within the framework of the Russian-Korean interregional cooperation forum, the third meeting of which is to be held in South Korea next year.

