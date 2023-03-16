UrduPoint.com

Russia, South Ossetia Have Special Relations - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with his South Ossetian counterpart, Alan Gagloev, that relations between Moscow and Tskhinval are of a special nature and are developing in all directions, while trade increased by 12% last year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with his South Ossetian counterpart, Alan Gagloev, that relations between Moscow and Tskhinval are of a special nature and are developing in all directions, while trade increased by 12% last year.

"Relations between South Ossetia and Russia � it seems to me that comments are unnecessary � they are of a special nature. But I would like to note that relations are developing in all areas, including in the economic sphere. The growth in trade amounted to 12% last year. In principle, a good figure," Putin said.

He added that almost all cooperation programs are being developed, including investment, credit, programs of social-economic development and financial assistance to South Ossetia.

"From the point of view of ensuring security, a Russian base is stationed on the territory of the republic, and very close cooperation has been established between the relevant agencies in this area," the Russian president added.

He noted that he was glad to meet Gagloev in Moscow.

In February, it was reported that Gagloev had arrived on a working visit to Moscow, where he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. He was quarantined and underwent treatment in Moscow. On March 1, he was reported to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Russia recognized the sovereignty of South Ossetia on August 26, 2008, diplomatic relations were established on September 9 of the same year, and on September 17, a bilateral Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance was signed. On April 27, 2009, the Russian embassy was opened in Tskhinval.

